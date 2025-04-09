Trump stuns Congress with tariff switch: Ohio delegation reacts

“The market is up 2,300,” northeast Ohio GOP U.S. Rep. Max Miller noted with a smile at a hearing with Trump’s top trade negotiator.

The news from Trump arrived near the end of a four-hour hearing with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who was suddenly told by an aide of the president’s decision. That spurred sharp attacks from Democrats.

“This is amateur hour,” declared U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., who posted a photograph of Greer being told by an aide about Trump’s tariff decision.

“There’s no strategy,” Horsford said. “You just found out three seconds ago.”

Ohio Democrats were stunned by the turn of events. “Pure chaos,” posted U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati (whose district includes Warren County). “Trillions of wealth lost, jobs gone, prices skyrocketing.”

It was a much different reaction from Ohio Republicans. On the Senate floor, GOP U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio praised Trump’s tariff efforts.

“President Trump is doing a masterful job of negotiating,” Moreno said. “We’re going to rebuild this country with American hands.”

Trump did not spare China, further increasing tariffs on Beijing to a dizzying 125% — a move which drew support from lawmakers in both parties.

“China has played us for suckers for decades,” Moreno said.

“President Trump has created the alignment necessary to finally confront China’s abusive trade policies,” added U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy.

Trump’s change of heart on tariffs will last for 90 days, as the White House will try to work out deals on market access for American exports with dozens of countries.