Trump returning to Ohio for GOP rally ahead of May 3 primary

Trump will headline an evening rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware, north of Columbus, on April 23 — certainly to stump for U.S. House candidate Max Miller, his pick for the 7th Congressional District, and perhaps for U.S. Senate or governor choices he is yet to make.

The county, a GOP stronghold, appears to have been the Trump team’s second choice. A fair board in Portage County — part of the Akron metro area where Miller is locked in a four-way primary — declined their request for a permit. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs withdrew from the race last week, making Miller an expected frontrunner.