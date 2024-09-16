Breaking: Trump may visit Springfield amid Haitian immigration controversy, per report

Credit: NYT

By
1 hour ago
Former President Donald Trump may soon visit Springfield, a city he has made the centerpiece of his complaints about immigration policy in his bid for the presidency.

He will visit the city “soon,” according to NBC, which cited an unnamed “source familiar with the planning”

Bomb threats have impacted Springfield government offices and medical facilities in recent days following false rumors about Haitian migrants eating pets that Trump and his running mate U.S. Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, have helped spread.

Trump last week said he would start his pledged mass deportation of immigrants in Springfield.

Asked about a potential Trump visit in an interview on Meet the Press Friday, Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said: “I think that could be difficult, a very difficult visit for Springfield.”

Rue has urged people to focus on the real challenges posed by the influx of immigrants — such as the strain on social services — not hateful rumors.

This story is developing.

