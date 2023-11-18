BreakingNews
Troopers chase piglets after trailer hauling 1900 overturns on I-75 to I-70 flyover

Highway patrol troopers chased after loose piglets after a semi truck carrying 1,900 of them overturned on the flyover from northbound Interstate 75 to westbound Interstate 70 Friday evening.

ExplorePHOTOS: Crews transfer piglets after semi hauling 1900 overturns on I-75 to I-70 flyover

According to Sgt. Bradley Hess with the OSHP Dayton Post, troopers received a report of a jackknifed semi on the ramp and found the semi on its side.

Troopers spent some time getting the piglets corralled, and at around 9:45 p.m. another semi from the same company as the first was on scene transferring over the piglets.

The ramp to I-70 West is closed due to the work.

Hess said that some of the piglets were killed in the crash, and a handful may be unaccounted for.

The highway patrol believes that speed was the cause of the crash, Hess said, and the driver was not injured.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

