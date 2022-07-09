Tony Hall to receive Star of Romania for efforts against former Romanian dictator

The award is meant to honor Hall for his “exceptional contribution to defense of democracy and human rights in Romania” in his opposition to Romanian dictator Nicholae Ceasuescu, according to a release.

Hall traveled to Romania in the 1980s during the Ceasuescu regime, and said of the trip, “I went with Frank Wolf and Chris Smith, also members of congress, to learn more about the situation and see if we could be helpful. We met with people who had been abused, thrown in jail without cause, saw the churches that had been bulldozed. It was really heartbreaking, these people were living under conditions as harsh as the old Soviet Union but most of the world didn’t know how bad it was.”