TODAY: Wright-Patt’s 88th Air Base Wing to welcome new commander

Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, will preside over a change-of-command ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Meeker will command one of the largest air base wings in the Air Force, with more than 5,000 Air Force military, civilian and contractor employees. The wing is the host and support unit to one of the biggest and what the wing describes as one of the “most organizationally complex” bases in the Air Force, one that is home to a major acquisition center, research and development laboratories, a major command headquarters, an airlift wing and the world’s largest military aviation museum.