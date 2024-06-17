Thousands without power after thunderstorms move through area

Thousands of power customers were left in the dark, primarily in Montgomery County, after severe thunderstorms moved through the area Monday afternoon.
According to the AES outage map, at 3:36 p.m. 3,101 outages were reported in Montgomery County.
The number of customers without power, by county, as of 3:36 p.m. were as follows, according to the AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison outage maps.
Montgomery: 3,101
Greene: 106
Clark: 36
Butler: 5
Warren: 3
Champaign: 1
Preble: 1
