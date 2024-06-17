Thousands without power after thunderstorms move through area

Thousands of power customers were left in the dark, primarily in Montgomery County, after severe thunderstorms moved through the area Monday afternoon.

According to the AES outage map, at 3:36 p.m. 3,101 outages were reported in Montgomery County.

The number of customers without power, by county, as of 3:36 p.m. were as follows, according to the AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison outage maps.

Montgomery: 3,101

Greene: 106

Clark: 36

Butler: 5

Warren: 3

Champaign: 1

Preble: 1

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

