Thousands without power after severe thunderstorm pushes through

By 4 p.m., the vast majority of the Champaign County outages had been resolved.

According to the AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison outage maps as of 4 p.m., the number of power customers without electricity, by county, are:

Butler: 44

Champaign: 37

Clark: 2,274

Darke: 2

Greene: 1,414

Miami: 88

Montgomery: 1,867

Preble: 310

Warren: 21

The National Weather Service in Wilmington estimated the storm had winds up to 60 mph, and received multiple reports of wind damage.

At 1:29 p.m., report said that a large tree was downed across a road near Germantown, and at 1:44 p.m., a person near Tipp City reported multiple power lines down.