‘The Lawn’ development with retail, 335 apartments set for Ohio 73 in Springboro

The concept is for a mix of convenience and food/beverage retail anchored by a “destination hospitality experience” along with 335 residential units that will each face a courtyard, trail or parkland, according to documents submitted to the city by developer Kingsley + Co., a minority-owned real estate investment and development construction management firm based in Cincinnati.

The property, which was farmed as recently as last year, is on the south side of the 300 block of West Central Avenue, adjacent to the Enclave of Springboro senior living community and Tractor Supply Co. It sits centrally between the Interstate 75 interchange and Wright Station.

Twin Creek runs through the property, which will have more than 5.6 acres of parkland connected to Community Park that will provide “a new front door to the park from West Central Avenue,” the applicant stated, plus 4,750 linear feet of trails that will connect Community Park and North Park.

The east side of Community Park will be anchored by “a destination hospitality experience” that will combine food options, a biergarten and recreation such as yard games, pickleball and sand volleyball. On the park’s eastern edge will be a commercial site for one or more mid-sized offices and townhouses.

Buildings would be oriented to Central Avenue, documents stated.

On the west of the park, the trail network will extend to a largely residential apartment community that will include a clubhouse and common open spaces.

The residential units will range from studios to three-bedroom apartments and townhouses in the development.

The developer proposes several access points: one from the intersection of West Central Avenue and Springboro Drive and making it a four-way intersection with a signal; a drive from The Enclave; and two more entrances to the west of Twin Creek, including a drive connecting to the traffic signal at Tractor Supply.