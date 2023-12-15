TGI Fridays boneless chicken recalled due to pieces of clear, hard plastic

The recalled chicken bites bear establishment number “P-20287 inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

According to the FSIS, consumers reported finding pieces of hard, clear plastic in the breading of the chicken bites to the company.

Anyone with the recalled chicken bites is encouraged not to eat them, but to throw them away or return them.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1-800-280-7185, the FSIS said.