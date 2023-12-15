TGI Fridays boneless chicken recalled due to pieces of clear, hard plastic

Local News
By
18 minutes ago
X

About 26,550 pounds of TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites are being called because they could contain pieces of clear, hard plastic, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Recalled products are 15-ounce cartons containing “TGI FRIDAYS BONELESS CHICKEN BITES HONEY BBQ CHICKEN” with lot code KL3K03 and a “Best By” date of 12/26/2024. They were all produced on Oct. 3, 2023 by Simmons Prepared Foods Inc., of Van Buren, Arkansas.

ExploreHow is sex ed taught at local schools? Ohio has no standards

The recalled chicken bites bear establishment number “P-20287 inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

According to the FSIS, consumers reported finding pieces of hard, clear plastic in the breading of the chicken bites to the company.

Anyone with the recalled chicken bites is encouraged not to eat them, but to throw them away or return them.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1-800-280-7185, the FSIS said.

In Other News
1
Issue 2: Ohio liquor official to lead new marijuana control department
2
How is sex ed taught at local schools? Ohio has no standards
3
Church attendance down locally, but message of faith still resonates
4
New combined station for JEMS, Carlisle Fire Department moving toward...
5
Ohio House moves to crack down on ‘hooning’

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top