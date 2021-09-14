journal-news logo
X

Tell us: What do you want to know about aging in Ohio?

Close up of a senior woman having a doctors appointment
Caption
Close up of a senior woman having a doctors appointment

Credit: Getty Images

Local News
By Barbara Kedziora
1 hour ago

In our community, people 55 and older are making their best life, with everything they need right here: great health care, affordable living, and thriving communities. In Your Prime gives you information you can trust about managing health and finances, Medicare options and healthy living.

Join us October 6 for the first in a series of virtual events (click here to sign-up). Hear from local experts about the topics that matter: healthy living, estate planning, navigating Medicare, protecting your health and enjoying your time.

Tell us more about what you want to know.

In Other News
1
Lessons from Ohio’s Big Tobacco settlement can inform opioid settlement
2
Outgoing superintendent urges Ohio schools to take risks
3
DeWine to discuss COVID, keeping kids in school during afternoon press...
4
Regional hospitals open more COVID units to keep up
5
COVID-19 medical bills could grow as more insurers restart cost sharing
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top