Supporters line area overpasses for People’s Convoy on I-70

“The Patrol is aware and monitoring the situation closely to ensure roadways are safe to travel. Due to the number of vehicles in the convoy, the speed of the vehicles appears to vary. We want to remind motorists to have patience and drive with care as the convoy comes through the area. Motorists are encouraged to check www.ohgo.com for the current traffic situation in their area. Ensuring all motorists are safe on our roadways is our main priority.”

Members of the group said the convoy began Feb. 23 in California seeking to lift all mandates and to end the state of emergency regarding COVID-19.

Ohio ended its state of emergency measures in June of 2021 and did not issue mask mandates, vaccine requirements or similar measures even during the omicron variant surge from December to February. Gov. Mike DeWine did activate the Ohio National Guard to assist as hospitalizations spiked beyond previous peak numbers.

The convoy will stop in Lore City, Ohio, today. The ultimate destination is the Washington, D.C., area.

More than 950,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Ohio has reported more than 36,000 deaths.