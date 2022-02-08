Super Bowl Sunday declared Cincinnati Bengals Day in Ohio

Explore 3 Ohio state parks temporarily renamed to honor Bengals players

In the declaration, DeWine and Husted encouraged Ohioans to wear orange and black and cheer on the Bengals as they play against the Los Angeles Rams.

The declaration is the latest in a number of celebrations, including a pep rally Monday night attended by 30,000 fans and temporarily renaming three state parks after quarterback Joe Burrow, kicker Evan McPherson, and former running back Ickey Woods.