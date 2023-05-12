Suicide deaths in Ohio increase after 2-year decline, report says

The report shows that after a two-year decline, suicide deaths in Ohio increased in 2021 by 8% over the previous year to 1,766. However, the number of deaths stayed below the 10-year high of 1,836 suicide deaths reported in 2018.

“Suicide is a human tragedy, and any increase is of course deeply concerning,” said ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “This puts more emphasis on the importance of Gov. (Mike) DeWine’s efforts to prioritize the expansion of Ohio’s mental health services. All of us, though, need to pay attention and recognize when someone is struggling and know where they can turn to for help.”