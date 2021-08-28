journal-news logo
Power restored to most after Friday storms leave 2.2K in dark

By Jen Balduf - Staff WriterDaniel Susco
Updated 10 hours ago

Power has been restored to most after strong storms moved through the region Friday night, knocking out power to more than 2,200 households and businesses.

More than 5,000 lost power Thursday afternoon after showers and thunderstorms rolled through.

The majority of the outages Friday night were in Warren County, which had 1,012 customers without power as of 8:50 p.m., Duke Energy reported. By 11:09 p.m., only six customers were without power.

Outages reported as of 11:09 p.m. by AES Ohio, formerly Dayton Power & Light, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison include:

Butler County: 100

Preble County: 11

Montgomery County: 6

Warren County: 6

Clark County: >5

Champaign County: 2

Miami County: 1

