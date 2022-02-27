Statewide COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio below 600 on Sunday

One in 17 people who are hospitalized in Ohio hospitals have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Ohio Hospital Association reported Sunday.

There are 1,108 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association dashboard. One in 14 patients are hospitalized in the ICU with the coronavirus which means 213 patients in intensive care units.

In West Central Ohio’s hospitals, there are 104 patients hospitalized who are positive with coronavirus with 13 in intensive care units. Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties make up the west central region in Ohio.

Ohio’s southwestern region consist of: Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adam where 260 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 55 of them in the ICU, according to the OHA dashboard.

61.80% of Ohioans of all ages have started a vaccine. 57.14% of all ages in Ohio have finished a vaccine.