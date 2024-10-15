State transit grants for RTA, SCAT decline in 2025; Butler, Greene rise slightly

“Part of ODOT’s mission is to ensure Ohio’s transportation system is accessible, equitable, and positioned for the future,” said ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn. “These funds not only go directly to support that mission, but more importantly to boost the vital service urban transit agencies provide to connect people and improve their quality of life.”

ODOT’s Office of Transit is administering the awards, which are funded through Ohio’s general revenue fund. Urban transit entities in the following areas have been awarded grants:

* Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA): $2.2 million for fiscal year 2025, down slightly from its $2.3 million allocation for 2024.

* Springfield City Area Transit (SCAT): $434,000 in 2025, down from $503,000 in 2024.

* Butler County Regional Transit Authority: $522,000 in 2025, an increase from $441,000 in 2024.

* Middletown Transit Services: $421,000 in 2025, down from $531,000 in 2024.

* Greene County Transit Board: $401,000 in 2025, up from $281,000 in 2024.

* Warren County Commissioners: $284,000 in 2025, down from $341,000 in 2024.

These grants are part of a total $23.1 million in funding allocated this year to transit service in Ohio’s urbanized areas with populations of 50,000 or greater. There are 26 eligible urban transit agencies across the state.