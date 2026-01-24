Breaking: Ohio governor declares state of emergency: Winter storm to cause dangerous road conditions

Ohio governor declares state of emergency: Winter storm to cause dangerous road conditions

Updated 2 minutes ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a proclamation Saturday declaring a state of emergency for Ohio in anticipation of Winter Storm Fern conditions.

“I continue to encourage everyone to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to be out,” the governor said. “We’re expecting the roads to be treacherous in some places, and if you crash, first responders may not be able to get to you quickly.”

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio State High Patrol and Ohio Department of Transportation are directed to provide additional resources and support to local communities as needed, according to the proclamation.

The Ohio Department of Administrative Services will also suspend normal state purchasing requirements to secure any necessary resources and supplies to protect Ohioans.

The declaration comes a day after officials urged residents to stay home and prepare for the winter storm that could bring eight to 12 inches of snow throughout the Dayton-Cincinnati areas of the Miami Valley.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington (NWS) said Saturday afternoon much of the snow is not yet making it to ground due to very dry air across the region.

It may take into early evening before snow begins reaching the ground locally, according to NWS.

“Although the snow won’t become steady until this evening, we are still expecting significant accumulation late tonight through the day Sunday,” the release said.

Frigid temperatures are expected through next week, with highs in the teens and lows dropping to around or just below zero degrees.

At least 20 states have declared states of emergency, including Kentucky.

