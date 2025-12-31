State lawmakers want to name part of I-70 after President Trump

The official name of the highway, if the bill passes, would be the “President Donald Trump Freedom Highway.”

The bill requires the Ohio Department of Transportation to erect signs with the new name if passed.

State Rep. D.J. Swearingen, R-Huron, and state Rep. Jeff LaRe, R–Violet Twp., proposed the idea. Neither responded to a request for comment.

It’s common for parts of Ohio’s highways to be named after prominent people in the community.

For example, part of U.S. 35 in Greene County is named after longtime Greene County sheriff Gene Fischer. He died suddenly in November 2021 after suffering a medical emergency while attending a Buckeye State Sheriffs Association convention in Sandusky.

Ohio lawmakers have considered at least 49 proposals to name parts of highways after various members of the public during the 2025 session.

In 2024, lawmakers attempted to name Mosquito Lake State Park in northeast Ohio as Donald J. Trump State Park but the bill did not get out of committee.