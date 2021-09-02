State health department to give update on COVID-19 in Ohio today

Without the backlogged cases, Ohio reported 6,081 cases in the last day. It’s the highest number of cases reported since January.

As children return to school throughout the state, multiple districts have closed schools due to the number of COVID-19 cases reported.

Carlisle Local Schools announced Wednesday the district would be closed Thursday and Friday due to an increasing number of COVID cases and quarantines, as well as other illnesses such as the flu, colds and strep throat.

“There is so much going on and we’re all stretched thin,” Superintendent David Vail said. “This will give us a chance to recover and recuperate to get everyone well again.”

Lebanon City Schools is closed the rest of the week to help reduce student absences from the virus, school exposures, quarantine and other illnesses.

More than 900 students were reportedly out of school Monday due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, including quarantine and isolation.

Wayne High School students were off Tuesday and will go to remote learning for two weeks. Students will return to in-person learning on Sept. 15.

“Due to the overwhelming increase in student COVID-19 cases at Wayne High School, district administration has decided to transition all general education Wayne High School students to 100% remote learning for two weeks,” Huber Heights Schools Superintendent Mario Basora wrote Monday evening in a letter to high school families posted on social media.

New Lebanon Local Schools closed Dixie Elementary closed Tuesday and Wednesday to allow for additional cleaning and to give those who are sick time to rest without having to make up classwork for those days.

Superintendent Greg Williams said the district is continuing to monitor COVID-19 at the school and that the district could extend the closure.