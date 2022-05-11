State Auditor says improper Medicaid payments made to Springboro pharmacy

As part of their review, state auditors checked durable medical equipment claims by Pacetti’s related to lumbar sacral orthotics, a type of brace used by individuals recovering from back injuries and spinal surgeries; pneumatic compressors, which are used by patients with certain medical conditions to improve blood circulation and prevent clotting; and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, devices that are used to treat pain.

Among other issues, auditors determined that 45% of lumbar sacral orthotics and pneumatic compressor payments did not include documentation ensuring equipment was delivered to intended recipients. Additionally, auditors found rental payments for transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation units were made on the same day or after payments were submitted for the purchase of the same equipment. In other instances, documentation of medical necessity or required prescriptions from physicians was missing, incomplete, or otherwise erroneous.

The report contains recommendations for Pacetti’s Apothecary to develop and implement procedures to ensure that it obtains the required documentation prior to billing for an item and that it maintains these records for the required period. In its response to the results of the compliance examination, Pacetti’s noted that the errors were due to lack of awareness of requirements, an oversight with prescriptions, and a business arrangement it had at the time with a medical equipment company.

A Medicine Shoppe pharmacy representative said there will be an appeal filed with the state but declined to comment further on the state auditor’s compliance examination.