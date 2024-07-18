State agency issues consumer alert about cannabis packaging targeting children

Some of the products have names such as Trips Ahoy!, Double Stuff Stoneo and Stoney Ranchers hard candy, according to the alert.

“Companies that market and sell edible THC products that are easily mistaken for snacks and candy are not only acting illegally, but they are also putting the health of young children at risk,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Those that prioritize profits in front of children’s safety are at serious risk of legal action.”

The state consumer alert follows months of warnings issued by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control regarding the potential dangers. Intoxicating hemp products are not regulated, and Ohio law does not prevent its sale to children. DeWine in January called on state lawmakers to take action to get these products removed from Ohio store shelves.

“As the division prepares to introduce non-medical cannabis products that have met our highest standards of testing and safety, we must ensure dangerous, unregulated products such as Delta-8 are removed from circulation,” said Division of Cannabis Control Superintendent Jim Canepa. “The packaging of these products can make them look exactly like candy and the products themselves lack any testing requirements, so Ohio consumers, especially children, have no way of knowing exactly what they are purchasing, which is extremely dangerous.”

Ohio Poison Control Center data shows there have been at least 257 reports of Delta-8 poisoning in Ohio between 2021 and 2023. In 2023, there were 102 reported poisonings, including 40 involving children younger than 6. The majority of these children required emergency care or were hospitalized after ingesting the intoxicating hemp.