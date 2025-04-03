WGI color guard world championships in Dayton: What to know as large event brings thousands to area

Centerville High School Colorguard performs in the WGI World Championships, which were held from Thursday, April 11, to Saturday, April 13, 2024 at various sites throughout Southwest Ohio, including University of Dayton Arena, Dayton Convention Center, the Nutter Center at Wright State University, Cintas Center in Cincinnati and Truist Arena at Northern Kentucky University.

Credit: Adam Alonzo

Credit: Adam Alonzo

1 hour ago
The WGI Sport of the Arts World Championships is taking place throughout the region across two weekends, starting today.

The event features indoor competitions for color guard, percussion ensembles, and wind ensembles. It takes place this weekend and next at arenas across the region. WGI has been in the Dayton area for 38 of its 48 installments and is one of the top events in terms of attendance.

The competition features various levels, each one tailored to the experience and skill of the performers.

Juxtaposition, a color guard team from Westerville, performs in the WGI World Championships, which were held from Thursday, April 11, to Saturday, April 13, 2024 at various sites throughout Southwest Ohio, including University of Dayton Arena, Dayton Convention Center, the Nutter Center at Wright State University, Cintas Center in Cincinnati and Truist Arena at Northern Kentucky University.

Credit: Adam Alonzo

Units from across the nation, as well as Canada and the Netherlands participate in the championships. Competition schedules and more information can be found at www.wgi.org.

Winter Guard is the sport of indoor color guard, according to WGI. It combines the use of flags, sabers, mock rifles and other equipment, as well as dance and other interpretive movement.

“It is called the ‘Sport of the Arts’ because it brings music to life through performance in a competitive format,” Bart Woodley, WGI director of operations and sponsor relations, previously told this news outlet. “WGI competitions combine the athleticism of an Olympic event with the pageantry of a Broadway stage performance.”

In 2024, the WGI World Championships collectively attracted over 65,000 attendees over two weekends with about 15,000 of them being performers representing 577 wind, percussion, and color guard groups, including several local high schools, he said.

Onyx, a color guard team from Dayton, performs in the WGI World Championships, which were held from Thursday, April 11, to Saturday, April 13, 2024 at various sites throughout Southwest Ohio, including University of Dayton Arena, Dayton Convention Center, the Nutter Center at Wright State University, Cintas Center in Cincinnati and Truist Arena at Northern Kentucky University.

Credit: Adam Alonzo

WGI events are Dayton’s largest annual convention, generating an estimated direct spending economic impact of approximately $34 million, according to Destination Dayton.

WGI Sport of the Arts is the main governing body for winter guard, indoor percussion, and winds activities and organizes events. Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Miamisburg, the non-profit youth organization is committed to holding the event in Dayton through 2031.

WGI hosts more than 70 regional events across the United States and has organized international competitions in countries such as China, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

Miamisburg High School Colorguard performs in the WGI World Championships, which were held from Thursday, April 11, to Saturday, April 13, 2024 at various sites throughout Southwest Ohio, including University of Dayton Arena, Dayton Convention Center, the Nutter Center at Wright State University, Cintas Center in Cincinnati and Truist Arena at Northern Kentucky University. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Adam Alonzo

WHAT: WGI Sport of the Arts World Championships

WHEN: WGI Color Guard World Championships, today through Saturday; WGI Percussion & Winds World Championships, April 10-13.

WHERE:WGI Color Guard World Championships Competition Venues & Schedules:

  • Today:
    • University of Dayton Arena, 6:57 a.m. – 10:20 p.m.
    • Dayton Convention Center, 8:32 a.m. – 9:17 p.m.
    • Wright State University Nutter Center, 8 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
    • Cintas Center at Xavier University, 8:37 a.m. – 9:24 p.m.
    • Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena, 8:40 a.m. – 10:12 p.m.
  • Friday:
    • University of Dayton Arena, 7:33 a.m. – 11:45 p.m.
    • Wright State University Nutter Center, 7:10 a.m. – 10:09 p.m.
    • Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena, 7:40 a.m. – 10:09 p.m.
  • Saturday:
    • University of Dayton Arena, 7:07 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

WGI Percussion World Championships Competition Venues & Schedules:

  • April 10:
    • University of Dayton Arena, 7 a.m. – 12:22 a.m.
    • Wright State University Nutter Center, 7:25 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.
    • Truist Arena at Northern Kentucky University, 7 a.m. – 11:15 p.m.
    • Hobart Arena, 6:55 a.m. – 4:59 p.m. 
  • April 11:
    • University of Dayton Arena, 7 a.m. – 11:27 p.m.
    • Wright State University Nutter Center, 6:55 a.m. – 11:27 p.m.
    • Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena, 6:55 a.m. – 7:50 p.m.
  • April 12:
    • University of Dayton Arena, 7 a.m. – 12:17 a.m.     

WGI Winds World Championships Competition Venues & Schedules:

  • April 12:
    • Truist Arena at Northern Kentucky University, 6:55 a.m. – 10:41 p.m.
  • April 13:
    • University of Dayton Arena, 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
