Springboro’s Hook one of three finalists for state school superintendent post

The state superintendent is the top administrator for the Ohio Department of Education, which oversees the school funding system, develops academic standards, manages state achievement tests and school report cards, and handles licensing of teachers and other education personnel.

ODE spokeswoman Lacey Spoke said the salary for the state superintendent will be set by the state board. Hannah News Service reported that the position will pay at least $250,000 per year.

Hook assumed the Springboro superintendent role in August 2020 after serving as the superintendent of Carlisle Local Schools for 10 years. He previously served in the Milford school district outside Cincinnati, according to the Springboro schools website.

“I really feel like I have something to offer the children of the state of Ohio,” Hook said earlier this spring. His current contract with Springboro is up at the end of July 2023.

Cleveland.com reported this week that Dackin was leading the early phase of the state board’s superintendent search, including review of some applicants’ materials, before suddenly resigning from the board and deciding to run for the position himself.

Ohio’s interim superintendent is Stephanie Siddens, who assumed office on Sept. 25, 2021. She replaced Paolo DeMaria, who was state superintendent for five years before becoming president and CEO of the National Association of State Boards of Education.