Springboro welcomes fans to SpringBurrow in honor of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback

The city of Springboro is showing its pride in the Cincinnati Bengals and its star quarterback Joe Burrow.
The city’s digital sign at Ohio 73 and Ohio 741 welcomes people to SpringBurrow in honor of the Bengals’ second-year quarterback who has led his team to the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.
“Just like everyone else, we wanted to show our support for the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow,” said Maureen Russell Hodgson, Springboro community relations director.
The digital sign has been popular with Springboro residents in social media, Russell Hodgson said.
“It has taken off. There is a lot of support for the team here,” she said.
The declaration is the latest in a number of celebrations, including a pep rally Monday night attended by 30,000 fans and temporarily renaming three state parks after quarterback Joe Burrow, kicker Evan McPherson, and former running back Ickey Woods.
The Bengals and Rams play in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.
About the Author