Springboro superintendent one of 7 finalists for top Ohio education job

The candidates will be interviewed during the next Ohio Board of Education meeting between April 11-12, according to the Ohio Department of Education. The interviews will be conducted in executive session. The state board appoints the state superintendent of public instruction.

The state superintendent is the top administrator for ODE, which oversees the school funding system, develops academic standards, manages state achievement tests and school report cards, and handles licensing of teachers and other education personnel.