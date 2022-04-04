Springboro superintendent one of 7 finalists for top Ohio education job

Seven out of 28 applicants for the state superintendent of public instruction position have been named finalists, including Springboro superintendent Larry Hook, the Ohio Board of Education announced.
The candidates will be interviewed during the next Ohio Board of Education meeting between April 11-12, according to the Ohio Department of Education. The interviews will be conducted in executive session. The state board appoints the state superintendent of public instruction.
The state superintendent is the top administrator for ODE, which oversees the school funding system, develops academic standards, manages state achievement tests and school report cards, and handles licensing of teachers and other education personnel.
The seven finalists are: Stephen Dackin, Larry Hook, Thomas Hosler, Finn Laursen, David Quattrochi, Kimberly Richey and Ronnie Tarchichi, according to the ODE.
Ohio’s interim superintendent is Stephanie K. Siddens, who assumed office on Sept. 25, 2021. She replaced Paolo DeMaria, who was state superintendent for the last five years before he retired in 2021, eventually becoming president and CEO of the National Association of State Boards of Education (NASBE).
Siddens, who until 2021 served as ODE’s senior executive director of the Center for Student Supports, did not apply for the superintendent job.
Hook assumed the Springboro superintendent role in August 2020 after serving as the superintendent of Carlisle Local Schools for 10 years.
Hook received his Masters of Education from Xavier University and previously served in Milford Exempted Village Schools, according to the Springboro schools website.
Hook did not immediately return a phone call Monday seeking comment.
Montgomery County Educational Service Center superintendent Shannon Cox applied for the job but was not listed as one of the finalists.
