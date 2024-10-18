Springboro OKs financing for Easton land, potential site for new school

City Manager Chris Pozzuto said Springboro hopes to close on the land by the end of the year.

The city has been in talks with Springboro schools about a deal that would involve about one third of the 60 acres. The city/schools agreement would involve a land swap and Springboro education officials said they are interested in a new school at that site.

Development of the Easton site has been a hotly debated issue for years, with various proposals dating back to 2008.

After disagreement between developers and Springboro city council, a 2022 court settlement was reached allowing housing, retail and commercial development on the part of the land closer to Ohio 741, separate from the acreage Springboro is interested in buying.

Springboro schools in recent months have taken steps to assess all its property, which ranges in age from a 95-year-old intermediate school to elementary schools built this century.

Next week the school district plans to present an agreement with SHP Architecture to the board of education, according to Scott Marshall, Springboro schools communications coordinator.