Springboro moving to finance 60 acres for possible new school

“We hope to close on the property by the end of the year,” Pozzuto told this news organization.

City council is set this week to address the bond financing.

The city has been in talks for with Springboro schools about a deal that would involve about one third of the 60 acres. The city/schools agreement would involve a land swap and Springboro education officials said they are interested in a new school at that site.

Development of the Easton site has been a hotly debated issue for years, with various proposals dating back to 2008.

Springboro schools in recent months have taken steps to assess all of its property, which ranges in age from a 95-year-old intermediate school to elementary schools built this century.

The intermediate school was built in 1929, Clearcreek Elementary in 1968, the junior high 11 years later and the high school in 1997, Superintendent Carrie Hester said.

The city and the school district have said they are seeking a deal involving several properties. Aside from the Easton Farm site, it would involve current school district land at the former Jonathan Wright Elementary and Clearcreek Elementary, as well as maintenance and use of Wade Field at the Springboro Intermediate School, district officials said.