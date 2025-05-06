Hamilton bakery adds second location, will be in Dayton Arcade

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

“We are absolutely thrilled to become a part of the Dayton Arcade’s incredible resurgence,” said Owner Luke Heizer. “To bring our creations to such a historically significant and now vibrant space is a dream come true. We look forward to serving the Dayton community and being a place where people can come together to enjoy delicious treats.”

Last summer, the opportunity to open a spot in the Dayton Arcade was presented to him.

“At that time, I really wasn’t necessarily looking to expand in that capacity with a second location, but I was open to it,” Heizer said.

Once he saw the space, he knew he needed to give it a try.

What to expect

Customers can expect a variety of grab-and-go treats such as cupcakes, cookies, brownies, rice krispie treats, dessert cups with chocolate mousse or banana pudding, cake slices and pre-designed small cakes.

Heizer said he is planning to do most of the baking at the Hamilton location because it’s more than 10 times bigger than the Dayton space.

When Luke’s Custom Cakes first opens in Dayton, the bakery will not offer custom orders because they will need to work out logistics.

“Maybe later down the road figuring out a way to offer cake orders or orders for pickup there, but primarily it’ll just be kind of retail,” Heizer said.

Luke’s Custom Cakes was at Holly Days at the Dayton Arcade where they received positive feedback on their products. Heizer is excited to get more people to enjoy his treats.

“Being in Hamilton, I know we kind of reach a lot of different areas, but being in Dayton I feel like we’ll be able to reach a lot more people,” Heizer said.

A love for baking at a young age

Heizer is a Trenton native who graduated from Edgewood High School in 2017. He has always had a love for baking.

“My parents would obviously go to work and then my babysitter would essentially take me to the library, get cookbooks, baking books, would come home and then just bake a bunch of random stuff,” Heizer said.

He enjoyed baking anything from cookies and brownies to cakes. His love for cake decorating came from watching various baking shows such as, “Cake Boss.”

“I didn’t really ever intend for it to become a business, but also I was like 12 or 13 years old. I was just doing it because I liked it,” Heizer said.

Heizer has always had an entrepreneurial spirit. He recalled selling pencils wrapped in yarn at school before he started baking and cutting grass around his neighborhood to pay for baking equipment.

Luke’s Custom Cakes officially opened a brick-and-mortar spot at 221 High St. in Hamilton in 2021.

A new chapter for the Dayton Arcade

The bakery will join a diverse array of businesses and organizations contributing to the Arcade’s exciting new chapter including Smales Pretzel Bakery.

“Luke’s Custom Cakes is a perfect fit for our North Arcade retail marketplace,” said Megan Dunn Peters, marketing and community partnerships manager for Cross Street Partners. “We’re excited to bring back some of the retail components that Daytonians remember about the Arcade in a reimagined and purposeful way.”

“We’re trying to nurture local businesses by creating a vibrant use plan, and everyone loves a little sweet treat,” said David Williams, vice president of real estate development for Cross Street Partners. “The North Arcade concourse will be one of the highest densities of local businesses in the downtown core, and this type of retail will play a role in revitalizing our main street corridor.”

MORE DETAILS

The Hamilton bakery is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Hours are expected to expand this summer.

For more information and updates, visit lukescustomcakes.com or the bakery’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@lukescustomcakes).