Springboro, Franklin, ODOT to spruce up I-75 interchange at Ohio 73

Franklin City Manager Jonathan Westendorf said the city will be making roadway improvements so that there will be two through lanes west on Ohio 73 as well as two dedicated left-turn lanes from Ohio 73 onto I-75′s south entrance ramps. In addition, there will be a sidewalk installed from Conover Drive east into Springboro on the south side of Ohio 73.

“This is one of the last interchanges on Interstate 75 to be beautified,” Westendorf said. “It’s going to unify the appearance of both communities.”

Pozzuto said during the first phase of the project in 2022, trees will be planted along the exit ramps and the on-ramps, and Franklin will be doing the same on its side of the interstate.

During Phase 2 in 2023-24, the roadway improvements will begin. Pozzuto said the remainder of the Gateway Enhancement project will resume in 2024-25, including heavy landscaping in the area of Sharts Road and near the exit ramp and on-ramp for northbound I-75.

He said the bowl area of the interchange will contain mainly trees and shrubs. During the construction portion, the bowl area will be used to stage equipment for the project.

“It’s very cool to see these communities work together,” Westendorf said.