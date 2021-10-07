Springboro council rejects $265M Easton Farm development

Mayor John Agenbroad last month suggested an ad hoc working group be created and led by City Manager Chris Pozzuto that would consist of city staff, the developer and property owner, two members of Springboro Residents United who oppose the development, and several residents representing the city’s wards.

The committee was tasked to review a proposed alternative plan submitted by Beckman, a Deer Trail Drive resident.

That ad hoc meeting was canceled last week after Dillin declined to attend citing the opposition was not represented in its entirety and that there was no ability to reach an agreement and conclusions effectively or completely. The meeting cancellation has drawn the ire of opposing residents on social media.

Tonight, council had the option to approve, approve with modifications, reject, or table the legislation again. City code requires council to vote on the Planning Commission recommendation within 120 days of the first public hearing that was held in August.

The residents who oppose the development have said on social media that they were considering possible legal and political action such as a referendum on the ordinances if council voted to approve the project; and possible recall of council members. Springboro Residents United also has been registered as a political action committee with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

This is not the first time plans for a development on the property have been presented to the city. In 2008 and 2017, plans to develop the same land were brought forward by other developers, but either were rejected by the city or dropped.