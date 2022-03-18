Springboro, Clearcreek Twp. to partner on new fire station

The new agreement will expire in 2041 and the two entities are agreeing to contribute to the project. Any land acquisition or construction costs over $5 million will be the responsibility of the township, according to the agreement. In addition, the township will manage the budget, design and construct the new fire station, according to the agreement.

“We’re so fortunate to have such great partners in the City of Springboro with whom to work on needs such as this fire station,” said Matt Clark, Clearcreek Twp. administrator. “It’s through this uncommon collaboration between our two jurisdictions that we can achieve far more together than either community could alone.”

Once a property is identified and purchased, the fire district will begin immediately designing and constructing the new fire station. The hope is to have construction underway later this year with operations beginning when completed.