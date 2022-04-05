Springboro chamber leader resigns after less than a year

Brown was the associate executive director who left in mid-February.

The announcement released by the chamber’s Board of Directors said, “Alison has brought new ideas and innovations to the Chamber over the last seven months. We are grateful for her contributions and hard work throughout that time. We wish Alison all the best in her new endeavors; she will be greatly missed.”

Bryan Hunter, chamber board vice chair and president/founder of 937 Payroll LLC, said it came down to “strategic differences.”

“It came down to a difference of direction between the board and Alison,” he said. “She decided to resign.”

Chamber officials said their hiring committee has started the search for a new executive director and is working with a chamber consultant. The job is posted at: https://springborochamberofcommerce.easyapply.co/.

Hunter said the board is raising the salary for the executive director and looking for someone with chamber experience.

“The board’s goal is that we want to make the chamber as successful as possible,” Hunter said.

Liddic replaced former executive director Carol Hughes, who served the chamber for about 10 years. Hughes retired last year to focus on her role as Rotary’s District Governor for Southwest Ohio, spending more time with family, and traveling the nation in an RV.

The chamber was founded in 1975 as an advocate and a local network for Springboro businesses. Since 2011, the chamber grew from 350 businesses to more than 750 businesses. In terms of membership, the Springboro is the third largest chamber in the Miami Valley region after Dayton and Springfield, officials said.