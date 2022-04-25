journal-news logo
Springboro buying land to partner with Clearcreek Twp. for new fire station

The city of Springboro will purchase approximately four acres of land as part of a partnership with the Clearcreek Twp. Fire District to construct a new fire station. As outlined on the map, the new station will be located on Gardner Road between Anna Drive and Village Park Boulevard and will provide fire suppression and EMS services for the northern portion of the growing city and township. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF SPRINGBORO

By
1 hour ago

A partnership between Springboro and Clearcreek Twp. has taken a step forward to construct a new fire station that will serve the northern portion of the growing city and township.

Springboro City Council approved the purchase of approximately four acres on Gardner Road in which the Clearcreek Twp. Fire District will design, construct and operate a fire station on the property located between Village Park Boulevard and Anna Drive.

City officials said the location was identified as a strategic location for a new fire station and department headquarters. The city will purchase the property and lease to the township consistent with the Co-Terminus Boundary Agreement.

ExploreSpringboro, Clearcreek Twp. to partner on new fire station

City Manager Chris Pozzuto was authorized by council to negotiate and execute a purchase agreement for the property, according to the resolution adopted by council Thursday.

The cost of the land is $375,000 per acre for a total of $1.5 million, Pozzuto said.

Clearcreek Fire Chief Steve Agenbroad said the fire district has recently started working with an architectural firm but did not have details to release on Friday. He said the estimated cost for the new fire station and headquarters facility would be $6 million to $8 million.

He also said in discussions with various contractors, Agenbroad has learned commercial construction costs have increased by 9% in the first quarter of 2022 and is expected go up 1% per month through the end of the year due to higher material costs and supply chain issues.

Agenbroad said there was some consideration to renovate and expand the fire station on South Main Street near Heatherwoode Golf Course, but that was cost-prohibitive.

Last month, Clearcreek Twp. trustees and Springboro City Council both agreed to amend an agreement to continue to share property tax revenues to finance a new fire station in the area of Ohio 741 and Lytle Five-Points Road over the next 20 years.

As part of the amended agreement, the city has agreed to purchase land for the new fire station and to redirect and appropriate inside millage funds granted back to the city from the township for this endeavor.

The new agreement will expire in 2041 and the two entities are agreeing to contribute to the project. Any land acquisition or construction costs over $5 million will be the responsibility of the township, according to the agreement. In addition, the township will manage the budget, design and construct the new fire station, according to the agreement.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

