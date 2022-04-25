Springboro buying land to partner with Clearcreek Twp. for new fire station

Clearcreek Fire Chief Steve Agenbroad said the fire district has recently started working with an architectural firm but did not have details to release on Friday. He said the estimated cost for the new fire station and headquarters facility would be $6 million to $8 million.

He also said in discussions with various contractors, Agenbroad has learned commercial construction costs have increased by 9% in the first quarter of 2022 and is expected go up 1% per month through the end of the year due to higher material costs and supply chain issues.

Agenbroad said there was some consideration to renovate and expand the fire station on South Main Street near Heatherwoode Golf Course, but that was cost-prohibitive.

Last month, Clearcreek Twp. trustees and Springboro City Council both agreed to amend an agreement to continue to share property tax revenues to finance a new fire station in the area of Ohio 741 and Lytle Five-Points Road over the next 20 years.

As part of the amended agreement, the city has agreed to purchase land for the new fire station and to redirect and appropriate inside millage funds granted back to the city from the township for this endeavor.

The new agreement will expire in 2041 and the two entities are agreeing to contribute to the project. Any land acquisition or construction costs over $5 million will be the responsibility of the township, according to the agreement. In addition, the township will manage the budget, design and construct the new fire station, according to the agreement.