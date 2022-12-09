Sports betting coming to Ohio on Jan. 1: Your questions answered

What are the three levels of gambling licenses?

• Type A licenses allow offering sports gambling on mobile apps. Twenty-five such licenses can be issued, with preference given to Ohio’s professional sports teams and existing casinos.

• Type B licenses would allow major operations at up to 42 brick-and-mortar locations. Those would most likely be at existing casinos, he said.

• Type C licenses would allow up to two gaming machines in kiosks and some lottery ticket sellers; and in bars, restaurants and bowling alleys that hold alcohol licenses.

How long are the licenses good for?

The licenses are good for five years.

Who will oversee the licenses?

The existing Casino Control Commission will oversee all license types, but the Ohio Lottery Commission will have some role in regulating the kiosks at lottery ticket sellers.

The Ohio Lottery said while its recommendation is one of the requirements to get approval for the licenses, it does not guarantee a business will be approved.

How are area racinos preparing?

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway announced it expects to offer sports gambling on Jan. 1.

It announced that it will open a Barstool Sportsbook that will offer wagering counters with ticket writer stations as well as kiosks.

Miami Valley Gaming President and General Manager Craig Robinson said work has started inside the premises to provide guests with the best gaming experience possible. A specific date for when it will offer sports gambling has not been announced.

The racino is upgrading its equipment so it can put more televisions in the area and will show sporting events on televisions at other places in the racino so patrons can bet and watch the games.

Along with the sports gambling being offered in the racino, Miami Valley Gaming is also going to launch the MVGbet online and mobile app.

What local bars, restaurants and businesses have received approval to offer kiosks at their establishments?

The Ohio Lottery released a list of pre-authorized businesses that it will recommend be allowed to have a betting kiosk when sports gambling begins here next year.

Most local sites are bars, restaurants and bowling alleys.

According to the Ohio Lottery Commission, Kroger stores in the areas of Centerville, Fairborn, Miamisburg Piqua and Troy have been pre-approved.

Where else can you place a bet in person?

Several pro sports teams have been approved to host sports gambling, including the Cincinnati Bengals, FC Cincinnati, Columbus Blue Jackets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Guardians — as well as Northfield Park, Scioto Downs, Hollywood Casino Columbus and Belterra Park.

How do you get paid if you win a wager?

The Ohio Lottery Commission said the bigger sports betting companies will ultimately be responsible for paying out prizes and will work with the lottery and host locations to find the best methods to cash out prizes. The hosts will be allowed to pay prizes up to $599 at their location, the commission said.

How much money are we talking about?

Ohio could bring in an additional $31 million in tax revenue through June 2024, according to the Ohio Legislative Service Commission. Sports gambling licensing fees in 2022 could add another $32 million, according to Play Ohio, which covers legal gambling. Play Ohio also projects Ohioans could place $8 billion in bets in 2023.

Is there help for sports gambling addiction?

Officials have said they are working on programs to address problem gambling and addiction that will stem from sports gambling in the state. They are creating advertising to alert people that there is help and are expanding Ohio’s voluntary exclusion program that gives people the ability to ban themselves from casino and racino properties.

Officials have said they have already seen an increase in calls from people who are suffering from sports gambling addiction and believe the legalization and destigmatization of sports wagering have helped people come forward.

The gambling helpline is available 24/7 at 800-589-9966, or at www.Beforeyoubet.org. For information on the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, go to www.pgnohio.org.