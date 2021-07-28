journal-news logo
X

Southwest Ohio airports awarded more than $8M in grants

Dayton International Airport will receive more than $7.9 million in grants to to toward operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport. FILE
Dayton International Airport will receive more than $7.9 million in grants to to toward operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport. FILE

Business | 18 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

The majority of more than $8 million in grants awarded to Southwest Ohio airports will go to the Dayton International Airport.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced on Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration awarded two grants to city and county governments totaling $8,094,056 that will go towards operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airports.

ExploreWilmington Air Park becomes an Amazon Air ‘linchpin’

“Ohio airports are vital to supporting travel and commerce in the state,” Brown stated in a release. “These investments will help to ensure the safety of Southwest Ohio airports for passengers for years to come.”

Funds include:

  • $7,988,056 to the city of Dayton for the James M. Cox Dayton International Airport
  • $32,000 to the Warren County Airport Authority and Board of Commissioners for Warren County/John Lane Field Airport
  • $32,000 to the Darke County Board of Commissioners for the Darke County Airport
  • $32,000 to the Clinton County Board of Commissioners for the Clinton Field Airport.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top