Some local Skyline Chili locations now serving breakfast

“Customer response to Skyline’s breakfast menu has been incredibly enthusiastic to date,” said CEO Dick Williams. “We are looking forward to expanding access to twenty restaurants so more customers can start their day with Skyline. We want to be available whenever the craving hits.”

Customers can now get breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the following local locations:

2805 Centre Drive in Beavercreek

6910 Miller Lane in Dayton

1223 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn

7603 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights

2724 Wilmington Pike in Kettering

5214 Bardes Road in Mason

6645 Western Row Road in Mason

1775 West Main St. in Troy

7132 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Suite 100, in West Chester

Explore Owners of The Blue Berry Cafe have 50 years of restaurant service in the Dayton region

Items on the menu include:

Breakfast Chilito : Skyline Chili, egg, hash browns and shredded cheddar cheese in a soft tortilla with a side of chili ranch.

: Skyline Chili, egg, hash browns and shredded cheddar cheese in a soft tortilla with a side of chili ranch. Breakfast Coney: A sausage link, Skyline Chili, egg, mustard, diced onions and shredded cheddar cheese in a steamed bun.

A sausage link, Skyline Chili, egg, mustard, diced onions and shredded cheddar cheese in a steamed bun. Breakfast Way : Hash brown coins topped with Skyline Chili and shredded cheddar cheese.

: Hash brown coins topped with Skyline Chili and shredded cheddar cheese. Breakfast Burrito: Sausage or bacon, egg, cheese, hash browns, onions and shredded cheddar cheese in a soft tortilla with a side of chili ranch.

For more information about Skyline Chili, visit skylinechili.com or the restaurant’s Facebook (@skylinechili), Instagram (@officialskylinechili) or TikTok (@skylinechili) pages.