Snow closes WPAFB, Sinclair campus, some Preble County offices

A significant winter storm expected to bring 8 to 12 inches by Tuesday morning already has led numerous workplaces, schools and government agencies to shut down or start on a delay.
Wright-Patterson Fair Force Base announced Monday night it will be closed Tuesday to all but mission-essential personnel, which is the second such closure since Feb. 9 due to snow. Telework employees will continue to work from home, and those employees who must report are to use Gates 12A and 19B only, the 88th Air Base Wing posted on social media.
WPAFB is closed Tues. Feb. 16.— 88th Air Base Wing (@WrightPattAFB) February 16, 2021
Telework employees should continue to telework. Personnel who are designated base/mission essential will continue to work. Base and mission-essential employees must use Gate(s) 12A and 19B. Only emergency medical services are available at the WPMC. pic.twitter.com/cAZjLTLIKi
Sinclair Community College announced Monday that all campuses will be closed. However, all online courses will go on as scheduled and employees will work remotely if able to do so, the college announced.
Wilberforce University’s campus also will be closed, with all classes virtual, the university announced Monday.
Wright State University will delay opening its campuses until noon Tuesday, but there is no change to its remote learning school, the university announced.
Preble County commissioners have closed offices in the courthouse on Tuesday, which also includes Preble County Job & Family Services and the Preble County Title Office. The Preble County Landfill will remain open under normal hours, county officials said.