Snow emergencies issued as snow moves into the Miami Valley

Snow emergencies have been issued in Champaign and Clark counties as snow moved into the region Friday morning.

Both Champaign and Clark counties are under Level 1 snow emergencies.

Snow emergencies mean the following:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. However, those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to prosecution.

