Sinclair to transition to ‘masks optional’ on campuses

Masks will be optional for all Sinclair Community College campuses beginning Saturday.
The modification of Sinclair’s policy follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, a dramatic decrease and COVID-19 cases locally and nationally, the college announced Thursday.
“After careful consideration and thoughtful listening sessions with the Sinclair community, we feel it is time to transition to a masks optional policy,” said Steve Johnson, president of Sinclair Community College. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Sinclair has frequently reviewed and adjusted its policies in an effort to put people first and protect our health care workers.”
Exceptions to the revised policy are those participating in health care education programs an other specialized settings when infectious disease control is practiced as part of the programs of study, the college said.
Sinclair’s main campus is in Dayton, but it also has locations in Englewood, Huber Heights and Mason.
