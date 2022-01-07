Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Sinclair to award students more grants with federal funds

Sinclair College students Ryan Berner, left, and Mikala Coker talk in the school library. Sinclair is one of the largest community colleges at a single location in the state of Ohio. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
caption arrowCaption
Sinclair College students Ryan Berner, left, and Mikala Coker talk in the school library. Sinclair is one of the largest community colleges at a single location in the state of Ohio. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
44 minutes ago

DAYTON - Sinclair Community College will award an additional $8.5 million in federal funds to students during the spring term.

Sinclair is using the fourth installment of the federal funds it is receiving from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to assist students.

Eligible expenses include food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.

ExploreSinclair College names new provost

Since March of 2020, Sinclair has provided more than $16.5 million in HEERF funding to approximately 15,000 students to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Sinclair has distributed more than 1,000 laptops and other equipment to assist students.

The semester begins on Jan. 10.

ExploreCedarville University receives $1M gift on way to raising $125M

“Sinclair College remains committed to providing the resources our students need to achieve their education and career goals,” said Scott Markland, senior vice president for Student Development. “Many of our students continue to face financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sinclair’s expanded financial aid efforts are designed keep students on a path to success.”

Sinclair has also expanded its counseling services, added a full-time social worker and offers a free mental health app. The college added a food pantry, expanded childcare, has a mobile grocery and health clinic. The college offers financial counseling, legal assistance and medical advocacy services.

In Other News
1
COVID deaths in Ohio reach 30,000 across pandemic
2
$60M manufacturing, distribution facility to be built in Lebanon
3
Premier Health will postpone nonemergency procedures amid record COVID...
4
Health care system overwhelmed; have you had trouble getting care?
5
When will the omicron variant peak in Ohio?

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top