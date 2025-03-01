Sinclair Community College encourages bachelor’s degree completion with new Arizona State University partnership

“Through our discussions with ASU, Sinclair’s University Partnerships Office learned that over the last three years an average of about 20 students per year were completing their bachelor’s degree online with Arizona State University, after having earned their associate’s through Sinclair,” said Scott Marshall, a spokesman for Sinclair Community College.

This is not the first partnership that Sinclair has with other universities to get Sinclair students who have completed an associate degree to complete a bachelor’s degree with a partner institution.

Wright State University, University of Dayton and University of Cincinnati are the top three institutions that former Sinclair students transfer into, Marshall said.

All three universities have partnerships with Sinclair Community College to make the transfer of credits for a bachelor’s degree an easier process.

For example, Wright State and Sinclair have a partnership where Sinclair students can live on Wright State’s campus while taking Sinclair classes.

The top programs that Sinclair students transfer into to earn a bachelor’s degree are business administration, engineering and psychology, according to Marshall.

Sinclair offers four bachelor’s degrees but does not offer bachelor’s degrees in those top three programs.