Should recreational marijuana be legalized in Ohio? Tell us what you think

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
49 minutes ago
Ohio voters this year will decide whether to legalize marijuana for recreational use in a ballot issue called Issue 2. Issue 2 would legalize recreational marijuana use and limited home cultivation for adults 21 years of age or older while granting the state the power to regulate the industry and investigate or penalize, when necessary.

As the November election approaches, our reporters from the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun want to know what opinions, perspectives and questions readers might have on this issue.

Fill out the survey below to let us know what you think about Issue 2, so we can include perspectives from our readers in our coverage. Any questions can be sent to reporter Avery Kreemer at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com.

Avery is currently covering the Ohio Statehouse with a specific emphasis on this August's historic vote on Issue 1. He also covers various areas in Butler County for the Journal-News including Oxford, Trenton and the West Chester businesses.

