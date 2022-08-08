Shot Clearcreek Twp. officer returns to hospital for additional treatment

Ney, a 14-year veteran of the force, was shot July 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance in the 5900 block of north Ohio 48 in Warren County. Ney was transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he remained in the intensive care unit until his transfer to a rehab unit last week.

On July 12, police arrived at the farm of Mark Evers around 7:16 p.m. on a domestic disturbance call. Evers was using his Gator ATV to ram into his wife’s vehicle multiple times. Terrill said officers had been to the Evers farm in the past for neighborhood disturbances and that officers were aware he could be armed.

Evers, 65, eventually began talking with police, then suddenly fired two shots at Ney. Sgt. Nicole Cordero returned fire, shooting Evers. Evers also shot himself, and died at the scene. State investigators have not yet determined if the fatal shot came from Cordero or was self-inflicted.

Terrill said this was the first officer-involved shooting and first shooting of a township police officer in the department’s history. Clearcreek Twp.’s police department was founded in 1975.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken the lead on the investigation on the shooting of the officer as well as the shooting of Evers.