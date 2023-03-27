Severe fire at historic Wright Company Factory ‘a blow to the community’

Explore Historic Wright Brothers airplane factory in Dayton damaged by fire

The city of Dayton, National Aviation Heritage Alliance and National Parks had been “working diligently” for the last 10 years on the redevelopment of the hangars and environmental cleanup at the site.

“It’s just really a blow to the community,” said Veronica Morris, Dayton’s economic development team leader. “A blow for our strategic partners, National Park Service (and) the National Aviation Heritage Alliance ... to say that it’s not would be very disingenuous.

Morris said the blow was a particularly painful one because the three entities found themselves “at the finish line” with the project, a place “where things are really getting ready to happen.”

The three entities were working together to redevelop Hangar 1 and 2, “100,000 square feet of historic space,” as part of the National Park footprint, integrating it into the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park footprint.

Wright Brothers and automotive history

After first building experimental airplanes at their bike shop, Wilbur Wright and Orville Wright formed the Wright Company. Building 1 off West Third Street became the first airplane factory in the U.S., able to produce four airplanes a month.

Nearly a decade later in 1919, the factory sites were acquired by General Motors. For most of their existence, they were home to auto parts manufacturing, as part of the massive Delphi / Inland complex where thousands of people worked.

The Delphi automotive complex closed in 2008 and all Delphi structures were cleared away in 2014. That led to significant redevelopment preparation at the site, including the opening of the multimillion-dollar Dayton Metro Library West Branch.

“I want to commend the city of Dayton for the volume of work they were carrying out to prepare the site for redevelopment,” said Mackensie Wittmer, executive director of the National Aviation Heritage Area.

The other three hangars remaining on the site are not part of the joint restoration effort by Dayton, NAHA and the National Park Service, Morris said.

“The city is actually in the process of working with an internal team to talk about the repurposing and redevelopment of Hangars 3, 4 and 5.”

The three entities had been working the last year to secure funding to stabilize and beautify the area.

“We had received some money from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, so that would have allowed us to do some beautification and some additional stabilization of the historic hangers, in addition to some greening and community amenities on site, like a walking path and some other things,” Morris said.

The city of Dayton on Monday afternoon released a statement saying it, along with its partners, are “saddened” over the fire.

The full extent of the damage and what, if anything, can be done to preserve what remains cannot yet be determined, Morris said.