Marion’s Piazza locations will reopen today at 4 p.m. following owner’s funeral

Glass — president and CEO of Marion’s for 16 years and an employee of the family-owned company for five decades — was the second-generation owner of Marion’s. His father, Marion Glass, founded the business in 1965.

Glass was also known for philanthropy, with the most visible examples of his generosity at the University of Dayton and Chaminade-Julienne High School.

In November 2021, the University of Dayton announced that the $45 million Roger Glass Center for the Arts would open in the 2023-24 school year.

A stadium at Chaminade Julienne is also named after Glass.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chaminade Julianne High School, 505 S Ludlow St., Dayton, OH 45402, or an organization of your choice.

