Second round of Vax-2-School scholarship winners to be announced today

Thirty winners of the $10,000 scholarships will be announced each day through Friday. The deadline for the grand prize — five $100,000 scholarships — is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The winners of the $100,000 scholarships will be announced at 7:29 p.m. Friday during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.

To register, Ohioans or their guardians can visit https://ohiovax2school.com/ or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). To find a vaccine provider, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

Ohio received 133,652 entries by Nov. 22 for its first Vax-2-School drawing. It is not clear how many more Ohioans registered by the 11:59 p.m. Sunday deadline.

Winners are selected using a random generator number, the same as the state used in the Vax-a-Million incentive.

Those who were not selected in the first two drawings will automatically be carried over into the following drawings. People who were previously vaccinated are eligible to win.