Search to resume today for possible glider in Carlisle pond

Rogers said Thursday that there have been no reports of overdue or missing aircraft from local airports.

He later said there was no reason to believe the call was a false alarm and that the the passer-by had given very specific details about the crash.

Around 50 first responder crews were at the pond helping to search, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Carlisle Police Department, Carlisle Fire Department, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Joint Emergency Medical Services, Franklin Police Department, Franklin Fire and EMS Division, Franklin Township Fire Department, Warren County Technical Rescue Team, Miami Valley Fire Department, Clinton Warren Joint Fire District, American Red Cross and the Federal Aviation Administration.