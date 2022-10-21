Search to resume today for possible glider in Carlisle pond

A search for a possible glider in a Carlisle pond will resume this morning after a crash was reported Thursday evening.
Carlisle police Chief Will Rogers advised crews will be back on scene to resume the search Friday morning.
The glider reportedly crashed into an aggregate pond in the 300 block of Central Avenue in Carlisle, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura.
A passer-by reported the crash at about 6:10 p.m., Rogers said.
The search continued for more than four hours, with multiple boats, search teams, drones, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources equipped with side-scanning sonar and an OSHP helicopter responding.
Rogers said Thursday that there have been no reports of overdue or missing aircraft from local airports.
He later said there was no reason to believe the call was a false alarm and that the the passer-by had given very specific details about the crash.
Around 50 first responder crews were at the pond helping to search, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Carlisle Police Department, Carlisle Fire Department, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Joint Emergency Medical Services, Franklin Police Department, Franklin Fire and EMS Division, Franklin Township Fire Department, Warren County Technical Rescue Team, Miami Valley Fire Department, Clinton Warren Joint Fire District, American Red Cross and the Federal Aviation Administration.