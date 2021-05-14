SCAM ALERT: College students paying loans target of scammers

BBB offers tips to help you avoid these scams:

· Look for spelling and grammar errors in notifications. Typically, scam emails have both.

· Avoid high-pressure sales tactics.

· Protect your personal information. Don’t provide it to unfamiliar companies.

· Be wary of providing money up front for services.

· Don’t click on links in unsolicited emails. They may be infected with spyware or malware.

· Research businesses before doing business with them.

· Visit studentaid.gov for information on loan repayment and forgiveness.