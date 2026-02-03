Ronald McDonald House of Dayton merges with Cincinnati branch

“Both RMH Dayton and RMH Cincinnati share a long legacy of supporting families in times of unimaginable challenge, rooted in the common mission to provide essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare,” said Rita Cyr, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House of Dayton.

Cyr, who served as executive director of the Dayton branch for nearly 24 years, led the merger process for Dayton with Board Chair Mariah Vogelgesang.

Jennifer Loeb, CEO of the Cincinnati branch, will continue to be the CEO of the new combined organization. Cyr will serve as executive advisor during the transition.

“As I prepare to step down as the executive director, I have nothing but deep gratitude for the staff and board members that I have worked with over the years. I’m proud of what we’ve built together,” said Cyr.

“We’re grateful for Rita’s leadership in building a strong foundation in Dayton, including the beautiful new house that opened recently,” said Loeb. “That house, combined with our Cincinnati operations, positions us to serve families throughout their medical journeys, wherever they need us.”

The Dayton branch brings with it a newly opened, state-of-the-art 42-bedroom house and two RMH Family Rooms, one inside Dayton Children’s Hospital and one inside Miami Valley Hospital, serving seven medical partners. The teams from both the Dayton and Cincinnati branches will retain their positions to ensure continuity of care, the announcement reads.

“The new Ronald McDonald House Southwest Ohio will provide community, comfort and hope to families receiving health care in Southwest Ohio for decades to come,” Cyr said.

Ronald McDonald House Southwest Ohio cares for hundreds of families every day, providing home-cooked meals, activities, play areas, laundry facilities and more for families so they can focus on their critically ill children, according to the organization.

“We’re thrilled to bring together two strong chapters to have an even bigger impact for families when they need us most,” said Loeb, who has served Ronald McDonald House for more than 25 years.

The Cincinnati branch, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., is located next to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, 3333 Burnet Ave., just as the Dayton branch, 555 Valley St., is across from Dayton Children’s Valley Street campus.

“By combining our talented teams and resources, we’ll be able to provide even better care for families from Southwest Ohio, across the country, and around the globe who come to our area for care,” Loeb said.